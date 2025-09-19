Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,958,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 462,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 191,521 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.