Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 478,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229,821 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 844.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 243,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 217,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 51,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,486.68. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $24.49 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 16.13%.The company had revenue of $145.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

