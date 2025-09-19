Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $53.67 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

