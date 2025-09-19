Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6 Million Stake in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,340 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 209,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Applied Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 6.64.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $305,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 297,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,281.62. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 201,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,468. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,250 shares of company stock worth $7,713,675. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

