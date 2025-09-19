Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Masco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.