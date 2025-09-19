VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.30. VTEX shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 549,020 shares trading hands.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. VTEX had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. VTEX has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

