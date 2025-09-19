Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $125.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $105.48 and last traded at $104.67, with a volume of 4010526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.42.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.6%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $826.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
