Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,517 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,679,000 after buying an additional 4,169,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,052,000 after purchasing an additional 873,869 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,849 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,672,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,427,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,379,000 after purchasing an additional 430,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 874,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,606.72. The trade was a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.