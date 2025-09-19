Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to $199.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $204.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCN. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $175.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.34. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $169.36 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 37.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 89.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.0% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 331,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,136 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

