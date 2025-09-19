Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after buying an additional 477,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after buying an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $54,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,088,000 after buying an additional 82,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $41,218,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $384.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.46 and a 200-day moving average of $457.25. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.35 and a 52-week high of $571.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

