WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.3333.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $26.00 target price on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -1.15. WAVE Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Ken Takanashi sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,716,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,017,651.25. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 217,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,195,245.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,100. The trade was a 64.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,068. Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 160,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,180,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 329,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

