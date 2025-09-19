WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 966.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 746,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 865,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 36,175 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of WBTN opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.34. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

WEBTOON Entertainment ( NASDAQ:WBTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WBTN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

