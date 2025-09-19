WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,068,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 513,717 shares.The stock last traded at $21.19 and had previously closed at $20.80.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $5,033,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 208,962 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.34.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. WEBTOON Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

