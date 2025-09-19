Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.58%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 162.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $803,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,224,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

