Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Chord Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 90.6% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chord Energy by 91.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 321.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Chord Energy by 5,877.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.