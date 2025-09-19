Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $275.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $229.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $243.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,075.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,443,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

