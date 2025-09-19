Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Price

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.

VRSK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.70 and a 200 day moving average of $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $245.04 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,828.80. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,147,865.07. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,265 shares of company stock worth $4,002,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,076,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

