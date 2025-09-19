Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $20.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,212.16. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $152,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $584,479.80. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,752 shares of company stock worth $2,073,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

