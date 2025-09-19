Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) to Overweight

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryan Specialty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 276,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

