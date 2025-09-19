West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 53,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.24. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

