Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.95.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

