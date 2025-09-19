Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.07. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 860,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 350,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

