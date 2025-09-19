What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CAPR Q1 Earnings?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 181.71%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAPR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.