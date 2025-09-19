What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ARWR FY2025 Earnings?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, September 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.36) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARWR. B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $576,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 232,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,660. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,025,000 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

