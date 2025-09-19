What is William Blair’s Estimate for ISRG FY2025 Earnings?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Monday, September 15th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $435.83 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.94.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

