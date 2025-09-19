What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CWT FY2026 Earnings?

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for California Water Service Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

CWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 128,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 664.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

