What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Palomar Q1 Earnings?

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The business had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLMR. Wall Street Zen lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palomar

Palomar Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.84. Palomar has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $175.85.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Palomar by 9.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $33,756.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,957.30. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.56, for a total value of $632,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 377,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,762,225.28. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,952 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.