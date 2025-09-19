William Blair Comments on StoneX Group Q1 Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 15th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

StoneX Group stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,068,000 after purchasing an additional 976,587 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,352,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,439,000 after purchasing an additional 389,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,915,000 after purchasing an additional 567,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,593,000 after purchasing an additional 193,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

