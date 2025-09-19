William Blair Has Negative Forecast for MNR Q3 Earnings

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mach Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mach Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Mach Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Mach Natural Resources stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.07. Mach Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 20.83%.The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.56 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Mach Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 143,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mach Natural Resources

In other news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 3,085 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $44,393.15. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,816,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,602,585.36. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 87.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mach Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

