William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.83.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,602.24. This trade represents a 48.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

