WNS (NYSE:WNS) vs. Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) Head-To-Head Comparison

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

WNS has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Network has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WNS alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WNS and Pulse Network”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.31 billion 2.49 $170.11 million $3.59 21.23 Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 12.11% 22.90% 12.02% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WNS and Pulse Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 7 2 0 2.22 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

WNS currently has a consensus target price of $67.43, indicating a potential downside of 11.51%. Given Pulse Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Network is more favorable than WNS.

Summary

WNS beats Pulse Network on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers digital transformation and consulting services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers, as well as accident management services. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Pulse Network

(Get Free Report)

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company’s platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.