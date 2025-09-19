Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TSCO opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 102,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 30,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 45.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

