Workday, Inc. $WDAY Position Lowered by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Workday by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 15.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.6%

Workday stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.13. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.