Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

