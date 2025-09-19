Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $288.00. The stock had previously closed at $219.01, but opened at $235.39. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Workday shares last traded at $236.98, with a volume of 3,648,116 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $262,890.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 96,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,073.08. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,864 shares of company stock valued at $76,391,858 in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.46 and its 200 day moving average is $238.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

