Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $262,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,073.08. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

