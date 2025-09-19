Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Worldline to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.
