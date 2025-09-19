Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.80.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 202.62%. Xunlei has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter worth $51,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter worth $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xunlei by 9,106.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Xunlei during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xunlei by 21.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Featured Stories

