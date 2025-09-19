Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s (YNGA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 target price on the stock.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 0.2%
YNGA opened at GBX 829 on Thursday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 640 and a twelve month high of GBX 996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 868.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 881.29. The stock has a market cap of £511.99 million, a PE ratio of 5,149.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.