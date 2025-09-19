Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s (YNGA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 target price on the stock.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 0.2%

YNGA opened at GBX 829 on Thursday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 640 and a twelve month high of GBX 996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 868.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 881.29. The stock has a market cap of £511.99 million, a PE ratio of 5,149.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

