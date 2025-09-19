YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.70.
Several brokerages have commented on YPF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.
Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.43). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.32%.The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.
