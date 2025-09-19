YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.70.

Several brokerages have commented on YPF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 1,157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 742.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.43). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.32%.The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

