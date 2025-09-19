Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Eaton

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.75 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.68.

Shares of ETN opened at $371.62 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average of $326.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 289,819 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,727,000 after acquiring an additional 533,774 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,659,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,857,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

