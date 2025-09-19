Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

