Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for QUALCOMM Q3 Earnings

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the wireless technology company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The stock has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 105.1% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.2% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.8% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 406,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

