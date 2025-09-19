Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for APLS FY2025 Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.82). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock

Shares of APLS stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 118,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,888.20. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 49,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $1,418,449.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 307,946 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,586.94. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,827 shares of company stock worth $9,943,384 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,707,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

