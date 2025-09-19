Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Heico Q2 Earnings

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Heico in a research report issued on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heico’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Heico’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heico has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.09.

Heico Price Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $321.70 on Wednesday. Heico has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $338.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.80 and a 200-day moving average of $290.83.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heico news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total value of $17,985,035.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,311,420.15. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 17,800.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 36.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

