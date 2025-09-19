Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for FCX FY2027 Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the natural resource company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NYSE FCX opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 68,967 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 330,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

