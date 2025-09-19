Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of LECO Q4 Earnings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $239.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $249.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $3,368,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total value of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. The trade was a 19.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.