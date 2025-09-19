Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for ERJ FY2025 Earnings

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERJ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

ERJ stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.87. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.49). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

