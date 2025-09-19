Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for CCOI Earnings

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.99). The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -89.43%.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $60,005,809.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,516,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,423,295.20. The trade was a 54.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,017 shares in the company, valued at $364,117.95. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,663,978 shares of company stock valued at $82,687,283. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $48,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

