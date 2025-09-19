Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for Terex Earnings

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on Terex in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 167.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 65.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 6,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,554. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

